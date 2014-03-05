Marist tops WBB hoops poll, Stony Brook 3rd
Marist takes over the top spot for the first time season after a big 79-67 win at Iona. Iona falls one spot to No. 2, Stony Brook is up two places to third following a huge win at Albany, while St. John’s dropped to fourth after dropping four of its last five games.
Rutgers is down two places to fifth, Fordham held at No. 6, while Army is up one to seven after four straight wins. Fairfield is down one place to eighth and Princeton and Quinnipiac remained the same.
1. Marist (24-6)
2. Iona (25-4)
3. Stony Brook (22-7)
4. St. John’s (20-9)
5. Rutgers (21-7)
6. Fordham (22-7)
7. Army (22-7)
8. Fairfield (20-9)
9. Princeton (18-7)
10. Quinnipiac (19-11)
Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.