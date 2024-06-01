Swansen's two HRs help Nebraska beat Niagara 7-5 to avoid elimination in Stillwater regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — Gabe Swansen hit two home runs and Nebraska beat Niagara 7-5 on Saturday in a Stillwater Regional elimination game.

Nebraska (40-21) will play the Oklahoma State-Florida loser on Sunday.

Swansen's solo home run in the top of the fifth gave the Cornhuskers a 5-4 lead. Brady Desjardins answered with a homer in the bottom half of the inning to tie it. The Cornhuskers tacked on another run in the sixth. Swanson homered to left center in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.

Desjardins hit a two-out single in the ninth for Niagara (38-17) before Jalen Worthley struck out Eric Rataczak swinging to end it.

Mason McConnaughey (9-3) pitched six innings for Nebraska, surrendering five runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts. Worthley pitched three innings with no runs on two hits for his fifth save.

Rataczak hit a three-run home run for the Purple Eagles in the first. Desjardins finished 3 for 4 and scored two runs.