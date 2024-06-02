Arnold, Smith help push Florida State past UCF 5-2 at Tallahassee Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jamie Arnold finished with 12 strikeouts, Cam Smith hit a home run and Florida State beat UCF 5-2 on Saturday night in the Tallahassee Regional.

Florida State (43-15), the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, will play the Stetson-UCF winner in the regional final on Sunday.

Smith's two-run homer to right field and Jaime Ferrer's one-run double stretched the Seminoles' lead to 5-0 in the top of the fourth inning.

Jack Zyska hit a double to score Lex Boedicker in the bottom of the fourth for UCF (71-39). Danny Neri walked to lead off the seventh and later scored on a double play to pull the Knights within 5-2.

Arnold (11-3) pitched seven innings and allowed just three hits to get the win. Brennen Oxford pitched two shutout innings with four strikeouts to notch his sixth save.

Ben Vespi (4-4) took the loss for the Knights after allowing three runs on eight hits in three innings.