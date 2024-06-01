Illinois beats Indiana State 4-1, gets first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2015

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jack Crowder pitched eight innings, giving up just one run on three hits with five strikeouts as Illinois beat Indiana State 4-1 on Friday in the Lexington Regional.

The Fighting Illini (35-19) collected its first NCAA Tournament win since 2015 and will move on to face Kentucky (41-14), seeded second nationally, in the winner's bracket on Saturday. Indiana State (42-14) will play Western Michigan (32-22) in an elimination game.

Drake Westcott opened the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the third. Randal Diaz homered down the left field line to pull Indiana State to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Brody Harding singled to score Westcott in the top of the eighth. The Illini added one more run in the top of the ninth when Westcott scored on a passed ball.

Joseph Glassey retired the side in the ninth and collected his ninth save.

Zach Davidson (5-2) pitched four innings, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts for the Sycamores.