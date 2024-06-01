SportsCollege

Diaz, Pottinger each hit solo homers to help Indiana State beat Western Michigan 6-4

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Randal Diaz and Adam Pottinger each hit a solo home run to help Indiana State beat Western Michigan 6-4 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Lexington Regional.

Indiana State (43-14) will play the Kentucky-Illinois loser on Sunday.

In the top of the second, Diaz hit his 18th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to 30 consecutive games. Pottinger hit a two-out home run in the top of the third to give the Sycamores a 6-0 lead.

Dylan Nevar singled in a run at the bottom of the fifth to pull Western Michigan (32-23) within 6-3, and he added a solo home run to right in the bottom of the eighth. Nevar was 2 for 2 and walked twice.

Sycamores starter Luke Hayden pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out seven. Cam Edmonson (6-2) finished the game, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

Nolan Vlcek (5-4) gave up all six runs on seven hits in three innings. Four other Broncos pitchers combined for no runs on three hits.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME