NCAA adds women's wrestling as its 91st and latest championship sport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA added women’s wrestling as a sport Friday, bringing its total number of championships to 91.

The sanctioning body approved the addition at the annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Women’s wrestling had been under the “emerging sports for women” banner. Now, female athletes from Division I, II and III will compete against each other for titles. The NCAA’s first women’s wrestling championship will take place in 2026.

“We extend a big thank you to everyone who supported this effort and the athletes, coaches and fans for their passion for a fast-growing and exciting sport that brings even more opportunities for women to participate in athletics,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said.

There were 76 women’s wrestling programs across NCAA schools in 2023-24, with projections pointing to an additional 17 programs in 2024-25. More than 1,200 female wrestlers are competing at NCAA schools today, and 45% of those student-athletes come from diverse or international backgrounds.

The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics recommended in February that the NCAA top divisions sponsor legislation to move women’s wrestling to championship status. The NCAA Board of Governors also approved $1.7 million in funding in April to establish the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.

Women’s wrestling is the sixth emerging sport to earn NCAA championship status. Since the emerging sports program was established in 1994, five women’s sports have earned NCAA championship status: rowing (1996), ice hockey (2000), water polo (2000), bowling (2003) and beach volleyball (2015).