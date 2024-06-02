Caglianone and Shelton have 4 RBIs apiece, Florida beats Nebraska 17-11 at Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — Jac Caglianone hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning and Florida led the rest of the way as the Gators beat Nebraska 17-11 Sunday in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional.

The Gators, who beat Nebraska (40-22) in the first round to knock the Cornhuskers into the loser's bracket, play Oklahoma State in the finals. Florida would have to beat the Cowboys twice in order to win the regional championship.

Caglianone finished 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and four runs. Colby Shelton went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Florida (30-28).

The game was delayed nearly 2 hours by inclement weather with two outs and a man on second in the top of the fifth inning and Florida leading 7-4.

Caglianone hit an RBI double in Florida's four-run sixth inning and Shelton hit a three-run homer before Luke Heyman and Dale Thomas added solo shots in a six-run seventh to give the Gators a 17-6 lead.

Gabe Swansen hit a two-run home run in the top of the first and Joshua Overbeek added a two-run shot in the second to give Nebraska a 4-2 lead.

Caglianone, who hit 33 homers last season and has 31 this season, is the first player in Southeastern Conference history with multiple 30 home run seasons.