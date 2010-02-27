No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky hit speed bumps

James Anderson scored 27 points, Keiton Page was 4-for-4 on three-point tries and host Oklahoma State denied a bid by No. 1 Kansas to go undefeated through Big 12 play with an 85-77 victory Saturday.

Despite entering the game in seventh place in the Big 12, the Cowboys (20-8, 8-6) had an RPI rank of 33 and are in good position for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid in two weeks.

The Jayhawks (27-2, 13-1) had won their previous 13 games since losing at Tennessee to close non-conference play and suffered their second loss of the season just hours after No. 2 Kentucky also lost to the Vols.

The last time the top two teams lost on the same day was Jan. 21, 2006, when No. 1 Duke lost to Georgetown and No. 2 Florida lost to Tennessee. Both of those teams were 17-0 at the time.

Sherron Collins had 22 points to lead Kansas but he also matched his season high with six turnovers. Freshman Xavier Henry added 17 points and Cole Aldrich scored 11 but had only five rebounds.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jayhawks, who had limited 101 of their previous 102 opponents below 50 percent from the field, allowed Oklahoma State to shoot 60 percent and make 10-for-19 from three-point range.

Tennessee 74, Kentucky 65: The host No. 19 Vols (21-7, 9-5 SEC) allowed a 19-point lead to slip away but J.P. Prince scored on a broken play with 90 seconds left and hit four free throws down the stretch to knock off No. 2 Kentucky (27-2, 12-2). Kentucky trailed by 19 early in the second half but managed to tie the game at 65 with a little more than two minutes left.

Notre Dame 78, Georgetown 64: Ben Hansbrough scored 21 points, and Tim Abromaitis 19 in Washington as Notre Dame (19-10, 8-8) got its second straight win over a top-15 team. Luke Harangody missed his fourth straight game with a bone bruise on his right knee.

Hansbrough scored the first 10 points of the second half to bust open this win after Carleton Scott (17 points) nearly had a career game in the first 20 minutes.

Austin Freeman, leading scorer for No. 11 Georgetown (19-8, 9-7) at 17.5 points per game, was limited to five points in only 23 minutes and had a bout of stomach flu.

West Virginia 74, Cincinnati 68: Kevin Jones scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and the host No. 8 Mountaineers (22-6, 11-5 Big East) used a rebounding advantage of 41-30 to come from 13 points down. Ten of West Virginia's 26 second-half rebounds came on the offensive end. Cincinnati (16-12, 7-9) shot 29 percent (9-for-31) from the floor after halftime, and went more than nine minutes without a basket in the early part of the second half.

Rutgers 71, DePaul 62: Mike Rosario scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime and Jonathan Mitchell had 18 points for the host Scarlet Knights (15-14, 5-11 Big East), who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half. Mac Koshwal had 20 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (8-20, 1-15), which lost its 10th straight overall and 22nd in a row on the road.

New Mexico 83, BYU 81: Dairese Gary scored 23 points and Darington Hobson blocked a last-second shot as No. 10 New Mexico (27-3, 13-2 Mountain West) edged No. 13 BYU in Provo, Utah. Michael Loyd scored all of his career-high 19 points in the second half to lead the Cougars (26-4, 11-3).

Texas A&M 74, Texas 58: Donald Sloan had 19 points and the host No. 22 Aggies (20-8, 9-5 Big 12) outrebounded the No. 21 Longhorns, 40-29. A&M never trailed and went up 10 points before scoring six in a row to push the lead to 66-50 with about three minutes remaining. The Longhorns (22-7, 8-6) finished with their lowest scoring output of the season. Texas guard J'Covan Brown suffered a neck strain in a hard fall late in the game and is day to day.- AP