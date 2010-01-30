No. 15 Temple beats La Salle 64-52

(AP) — Ramone Moore scored 14 points, and Lavoy Allen had 12 points and 10 rebounds Saturday to lead No. 15 Temple to a 64-52 win over La Salle before a crowd that included longtime Owls coach John Chaney.

The Owls (18-4, 6-1 Atlantic 10) got key buckets down the stretch from their second-teamers during an 11-2 run that helped squash La Salle's upset bid. Moore and Rahlir Jefferson came off the bench and scored nine points during the run.

Temple needed the help with key starters slogging through uncharacteristic off games. Ryan Brooks and Juan Fernandez — the Owls' two leading scorers — combined for only 14 points on 6 of 21 shooting.

The Owls bounced back from a 74-64 loss at Charlotte on Wednesday that ended their six-game winning streak and knocked them out of sole possession of first place in the A-10.