Ohio State hires Campbell's Justin Haire as baseball coach after Bill Mosiello's resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has hired longtime Campbell University coach Justin Haire as its new baseball coach.

Haire, who spent 17 years at the North Carolina school, including the last 10 as head coach, was named the Buckeyes' 13th baseball coach on Friday. He replaced Bill Mosiello, who resigned earlier this month after compiling a 60-51 record in two seasons.

Haire won 317 games at Campbell, with seven 30-plus win seasons and two in which the Camels won 40 or more games. He was named Big South Conference coach of the year four times. The team reached five NCAA Regionals and won seven NCAA tournament games during his tenure.

The 43-year-old has strong Ohio ties. He grew up in Hamilton, near Cincinnati, and played collegiately at Bowling Green.

“As an Ohio native, this opportunity is especially meaningful to me," he said. “We look forward to building a championship-level program at Ohio State, where the commitment to excellence in both athletics and academics is unparalleled.”

Mosiello was hired as an assistant coach at Texas Christian, where he worked before taking the Ohio State job.