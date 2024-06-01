SportsCollege

Brienza delivers winning single for St. John's in 10-9, 12-inning victory over Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Anthony Brienza's two-strike, two-out single in the bottom of the 12th inning lifted St. John's to a dramatic 10-9 victory over Pennsylvania on Saturday at the Charlottesville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Luke Orbon drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Brienza's single to center field, advancing the Red Storm (38-17-1) to a matchup on Sunday against the loser of Saturday's later game between Virginia and Mississippi State.

Pennsylvania (24-25) was eliminated.

St. John's led 6-2 before Penn scored seven unearned runs in the seventh inning to take a 9-6 lead. The Red Storm fought back with a two-run home run by Jackson Tucker in the eighth and a tying, solo-home run by Jimmy Keenan in the ninth.

Asa Wilson had a two-run single and Davis Baker a two-run double in Penn's seven-run seventh.

Tucker had four hits and scored three runs for St. John's. Jed Boyle (3-1) pitched the final two innings for the win.

Baker and Carson Ozmer had four hits each for Penn. Wilson drove in three runs.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME