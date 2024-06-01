Brienza delivers winning single for St. John's in 10-9, 12-inning victory over Pennsylvania

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Anthony Brienza's two-strike, two-out single in the bottom of the 12th inning lifted St. John's to a dramatic 10-9 victory over Pennsylvania on Saturday at the Charlottesville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Luke Orbon drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Brienza's single to center field, advancing the Red Storm (38-17-1) to a matchup on Sunday against the loser of Saturday's later game between Virginia and Mississippi State.

Pennsylvania (24-25) was eliminated.

St. John's led 6-2 before Penn scored seven unearned runs in the seventh inning to take a 9-6 lead. The Red Storm fought back with a two-run home run by Jackson Tucker in the eighth and a tying, solo-home run by Jimmy Keenan in the ninth.

Asa Wilson had a two-run single and Davis Baker a two-run double in Penn's seven-run seventh.

Tucker had four hits and scored three runs for St. John's. Jed Boyle (3-1) pitched the final two innings for the win.

Baker and Carson Ozmer had four hits each for Penn. Wilson drove in three runs.