Red Storm No. 1 after 11 straight wins

St. John’s keeps the No. 1 spot after winning its 11th straight Big East game over Villanova on Saturday. Iona has won three straight and remains No. 2, while Rutgers, which has won five straight, held on to the third spot. Marist won twice last week and stayed at No. 4, Fordham split two games and held on to the fifth spot, while Stony Brook is up one place after three straight wins. Army dropped one place to seventh and Fairfield, Princeton and Quinnipiac round out the poll.

1. SJU (19-5)

2. Iona (22-3)

3. Rutgers (20-5)

4. Marist (20-6)

5. Fordham (20-6)

6. Stony Brook (18-7)

7. Army (18-6)

8. Fairfield (17-8)

9. Princeton (15-6)

10. Quinnipiac (16-10)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.