Red Storm still No. 1 in Metro Poll

St. John’s is still on top in the poll after crushing Georgetown and edging Seton Hall last week. Iona maintained its hold on the second spot after wins over St. Peter’s and Monmouth last week and Stony Brook remains at No. 3 after a solid win over UMass-Lowell. Quinnipiac made a huge jump, vaulting four places to fourth after three straight wins. Manhattan fell one place to fifth, despite five straight wins.

Columbia is down one place to sixth after splitting two last week and Wagner is on the move, up two spots after three straight wins. St. Francis dropped two places to No. 8, Princeton fell two places to ninth and Rider is in the poll at 10.

1. St. John’s ( 17-9)

2. Iona (17-8)

3. Stony Brook (18-8)

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. Quinnipiac (17-8)

5. Manhattan (19-6)

6. Columbia (15-10)

7. Wagner (13-11)

8. St. Francis (15-11)

9. Princeton (14-7)

10. Rider (13-12)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.