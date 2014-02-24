Red Storm tops Metro Hoops poll

A narrow loss at Villanova didn’t stop voters from keeping St. John’s in the top spot this week. Iona and Stony Brook just keep winning and held on to the second and third spots. Quinnipiac also held steady at No. 4 after two wins last week. Manhattan split two games last week, but stayed at No. 5.

Wagner is up one spot after winning twice last week, while Columbia, despite winning two, fell one place to seventh. St. Francis and Princeton stayed at Nos. 8 and 9 respectively, while Seton Hall is in at 10, replacing Rider.

1. St. John's (18-10)

2. Iona (19-8)

3. Stony Brook (20-8)

4. Quinnipiac (19-8)

5. Manhattan (20-7)

6. Wagner (15-11)

7. Columbia (17-10)

8. St. Francis (16-13)

9. Princeton (15-8)

10. Seton Hall (14-13)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.