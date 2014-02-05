Red Storm tops WBB Poll, Iona 2nd

St. John’s continues to roll and stayed in the top spot after two wins last week. Iona has won 18 straight games and held steady at No. 2, while Marist remained at No. 3 after winning twice last week. Rutgers and Fordham stayed at fourth and fifth, respectively, after splitting two games last week. Army is up two spots after two straight wins, while Seton Hall and Stony Brook both fell two places after losing two games last week. Princeton and Fairfield remained at nine and 10 after splitting two games last week.

1. St. John’s (16-5)

2. Iona (19-2)

3. Marist (17-5)

4. Rutgers (16-5)

5. Fordham (17-5)

6. Army (16-5)

7. Seton Hall (13-7)

8. Stony Brook (15-7)

9. Princeton (11-6)

10. Fairfield (13-8)

Area Teams

Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.