Rice, Bell lead No. 22 Georgia Tech to easy win

(AP) — Glen Rice Jr. scored 15 points, D'Andre Bell added 14 and No. 22 Georgia Tech breezed to a 98-50 victory Saturday over Kentucky State.

The Yellow Jackets (16-5) have won four of five, and improved to 11-1 at home, dipping out of the Atlantic Coast Conference to take on a Division II school from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

After Kentucky State's Troy Johnson cut the lead to 17-15 with a 3-pointer, the Yellow Jackets went on a 48-14 charge that ended on Iman Shumpert's dunk with 18:12 remaining.

Georgia Tech coach Paul Hewitt pulled his starters a few minutes later with the Yellow Jackets leading by 32.

Jarrod Gay had 16 points to lead the Thorobreds, (4-13) who hit just 28.3 percent from the field. Tony Johnson added eight for Kentucky State after going 2-for-11 from the field.