Rutgers No. 1 in women's hoop poll

Rutgers starts 2014 as the top team in the women’s hoops poll. Marist held at No.2, Fordham, which leads all teams in the poll with 13 wins, moved up one place to third, Iona jumped four places to fourth, while Seton Hall drops two places to fifth. St. Francis stayed at sixth, St. John’s fell two places to seventh, Stony Brook and Army remained at eighth and ninth, while Princeton checks in at 10th.

1. Rutgers (11-2)

2. Marist (9-4)

3. Fordham (13-2)

4. Iona (11-2)

5. Seton Hall (9-4)

6. St. Francis NY (10-2)

7. St. John’s (8-5)

8. Stony Brook (9-4)

9. Army (10-3)

10. Princeton (9-5)

Area Teams

Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.