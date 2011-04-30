S. Bratton dismissed from Virginia's team

Former Huntington High School lacrosse star Shamel Bratton has been dismissed from the team at Virginia for violation of team policies, coach Dom Starsia announced Friday. The status of his twin brother, Rhamel, will be addressed over the weekend, the school said.

"I want to wish Shamel the very best in his future endeavors," Starsia said in a statement. "He has made many contributions to the program. At the same time, there are standards of behavior within the framework of the team that we expect to be met by all of our student-athletes. Failure to do so on a consistent basis has resulted in the loss of the privilege of being a member of this team."

Shamel Bratton had 129 career points, a record for the program's midfielders. The senior had 20 goals and eight assists this season. He was selected by Boston in the Major League Lacrosse draft. Rhamel was chosen by the Long Island Lizards.

Both Brattons were suspended earlier this season when the team played at Stony Brook, with no reason given.