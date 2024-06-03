Berthowr, Sebring lead the way for UCSB at the plate in 4-2 win over San Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Ivan Berthowr and Jonah Sebring each homered to drive in a pair of runs and UC Santa Barbara beat San Diego 4-2 on Sunday in the Santa Barbara Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Sebring hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second for the first runs of the game. Two batters prior, Aaron Parker recorded an infield single to get on base.

The following inning, after LeTrey McCollum doubled to right field to start it, Berthowr hit a two-run homer to left field for a four-run lead.

The Toreros got their runs in similar fashion in the top of the sixth when Ariel Armas started the inning with a walk and Jakob Christian followed with a two-run homer to left center field.

Berthowr, Jonathan Mendez and and McCollum each finished with two hits for UCSB. Mike Guttierez pitched six innings and spread six hits in moving his record to 10-0 on the season.

Christian finished 2 for 4 for San Diego (41-15).

UC Santa Barbara (44-13) advances to the championship final to face Oregon later on Sunday. The Gauchos need to win Sunday for a chance to play again on Monday to get to a super regional.