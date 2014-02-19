SJU's Chris Obekpa (ankle) out at least 10 days

St. John's center Chris Obekpa will miss the next 10 to 14 days with a right ankle sprain and bone bruise, Red Storm coach Steve Lavin announced Tuesday.

The 6-9 sophomore injured the ankle in practice on Monday.

“Chris is a central part of what we do on both ends of the court. Our team will have to step up collectively in his absence,” said Lavin. “Chris is not only an outstanding defender with shot blocking prowess but his recent offensive contributions have been a significant part of our team’s success. One of our team’s strengths is depth so we are confident in our front line players’ ability to see us through this challenging stretch.”

Obekpa leads the Big East in rejections and ranks 11th in the nation in blocks per game (3.2). He led the nation last year with 4.03 blocks per game and set the St. John's single-season record with 133, including the school single game mark with 11 in a win over Fordham.

St. John's (17-9, 7-6), winners of five straight, hosts Butler Tuesday night at 9.