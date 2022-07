St. John’s announced the signing of local big men Monday, Christ The King center Adonis Delarosa (6-11, 265) and forward Keith Thomas (6-8, 230) out of Westchester Community College.

Delarosa, who won consecutive city and state Federation championships in the final two years of high school, averaged 12 points and 12 rebounds this past season.

Thomas led all Division I junior college players with 15.7 rebounds per game and shot 65.4 percent.