St. John's surges to No. 1 in hoops poll

St. John’s, up five places, is back in the top spot for the first time in a while after winning four of its last five games. Stony Brook held at No. 2, while Iona, winners of four in a row and six of seven, jumps four places to third, while Columbia drops three places to fourth after two straight losses.

Manhattan stayed at No. 5, Princeton is down three spots to sixth after two losses and Seton Hall is up one place to seventh. St. Francis is up two spots to eighth, Quinnipiac took a huge tumble, falling five places to ninth, and Rider is down one to 10th.

1. St. John’s (13-9)

2. Stony Brook (16-7)

3. Iona (12-8)

4. Columbia (13-8)

5. Manhattan (14-6)

6. Princeton (12-5)

7. Seton Hall (13-9)

8. St. Francis (14-9)

9. Quinnipiac (13-8)

10. Rider (11-9)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.