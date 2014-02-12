St. John's WBB maintains grip on top spot in poll
St. John’s, ranked 24th in the latest AP poll, maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot. Iona, despite a loss last week held on at No. 2, while Rutgers jumps up one place to third. Marist moves down a spot to fourth after a loss to Fairfield, while Fordham held at No. 5. Army stayed at sixth and Stony Brook jumped up one place top seventh. Fairfield is up two places to eighth after a big win over Marist, Princeton remains at nine and Quinnipiac comes in at 10.
1. St. John’s (18-5)
2. Iona (20-3)
3. Rutgers (18-5)
4. Marist (18-6)
5. Fordham (19-5)
6. Army (17-5)
7. Stony Brook (17-7)
8. Fairfield (15-8)
9. Princeton (13-6)
10. Quinnipiac (15-9)
Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.