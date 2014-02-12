St. John's WBB maintains grip on top spot in poll

St. John’s, ranked 24th in the latest AP poll, maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot. Iona, despite a loss last week held on at No. 2, while Rutgers jumps up one place to third. Marist moves down a spot to fourth after a loss to Fairfield, while Fordham held at No. 5. Army stayed at sixth and Stony Brook jumped up one place top seventh. Fairfield is up two places to eighth after a big win over Marist, Princeton remains at nine and Quinnipiac comes in at 10.

1. St. John’s (18-5)

2. Iona (20-3)

3. Rutgers (18-5)

4. Marist (18-6)

5. Fordham (19-5)

6. Army (17-5)

7. Stony Brook (17-7)

8. Fairfield (15-8)

9. Princeton (13-6)

10. Quinnipiac (15-9)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.