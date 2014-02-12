SportsCollege

St. John's WBB maintains grip on top spot in poll

St. John's Aliyyah Handford hits the winning basket to defeat...

St. John's Aliyyah Handford hits the winning basket to defeat Texas A&M in the Maggie Dixon Classic at Madison Square Garden. (Dec. 22, 2013) Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Marcus Henry

St. John’s, ranked 24th in the latest AP poll, maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot. Iona, despite a loss last week held on at No. 2, while Rutgers jumps up one place to third. Marist moves down a spot to fourth after a loss to Fairfield, while Fordham held at No. 5. Army stayed at sixth and Stony Brook jumped up one place top seventh. Fairfield is up two places to eighth after a big win over Marist, Princeton remains at nine and Quinnipiac comes in at 10.

1. St. John’s (18-5)

2. Iona (20-3)

3. Rutgers (18-5)

4. Marist (18-6)

5. Fordham (19-5)

6. Army (17-5)

7. Stony Brook (17-7)

8. Fairfield (15-8)

9. Princeton (13-6)

10. Quinnipiac (15-9)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.

