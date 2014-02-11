St. John's WBB No. 24 in AP poll

The St. John’s women can consider themselves back on the national stage.

The Red Storm (18-5, 11-1 Big East), winners of 10 straight games, appeared in the Associated Press top 25 poll Monday for the first time since Nov. 26, 2012 when they were ranked 17.

St. John’s garnered 69 points and came in at No. 24 in the AP’s latest poll.

“Being recognized by the AP is a prestigious honor, we are grateful for the recognition for our program as well as the entire BIG EAST Conference,” Red Storm coach Joe Tartamella stated.

Five players scored in double figures in St. John’s latest triumph, an 85-65 win over Providence on Saturday. Freshman Jade Walker had a career-high 14 points and sophomore Danaejah Grant finished with 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. North Babylon graduate Eugeneia McPherson had a career-high 11 assists in the win.

St. John’s hosts Villanova on noon Saturday at Carnesecca Arena.