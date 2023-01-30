AJ Storr's clutch three-pointer gives St. John's win over Georgetown

St. John’s got a glimpse of rock-bottom on Sunday afternoon. AJ Storr made certain that vision did not become the Red Storm’s reality.

St. John’s arrived at its Big East meeting with Georgetown coming off a pair of mild catastrophes, a season-worst offensive performance and late collapse at home to Villanova and a season-worst defensive performance where it allowed 104 points in a blowout loss at Creighton. And after surging back from nine points down for a brief lead, the Storm were looking at a one-point deficit and potential loss to the last-place Hoyas when it inbounded the ball with 18.8 seconds to play.

Andre Curbelo drove from the right side and whistled a pass through the collapsing Georgetown defense to a wide-open Storr just left of the top of the three-point arc. The 6-6 freshman rose up hit a three-pointer with 4.3 seconds left, the winner in a 75-73 victory before a rollicking 11,455 at the Garden.

Georgetown’s Bryson Mozone got an open look at the basket for a three-pointer to win it, but missed the mark.

While his Storm teammates exploded with excitement when his shot went through, Storr wore a cool and confident expression.

“It’s not my first game-winning shot,” he said. “It’s on the college level, but it’s still the same shot.”

“A lot of guys are like that, especially the shooters – they have no [doubts],” St. John's coach Mike Anderson said. “He has no conscience. He’s cool and smooth.”

David Jones had 17 points, including eight of the Storm's 11 points in the final 3:44. His eight straight Storm points finished with a pair of free throws for a 72-70 lead with 46.2 seconds to play. Mozone made a three-pointer from the wing with 24 ticks left to put the Hoyas up 73-72 before Storr’s winner.

St. John’s blew a pair of 10-point leads in the first half and Georgetown closed it with 14 unanswered points for a 39-35 lead. The Hoyas held their biggest lead, 64-55, on a Murray bank shot with 8:22 to play. St. John’s pressed and got four turnovers to fuel a 9-0 run and tied it at 64 on a Curbelo jumper with 4:34 to play.

Dylan Addae-Wusu had 15 points, including four three-pointers, for St. John's. Joel Soriano had 12 points and 15 rebounds — his 18th double-double — and Storr had 12 points for the Storm (14-8, 4-7). Posh Alexander and Rafael Pinzon both did not play with ankle injuries.

Primo Spears scored 25 and Brandon Murray 17 for Georgetown (6-16, 1-10).

Hoyas sophomore Jordan Riley, Newsday’s 2021 Player of the Year from Brentwood, made his sixth straight start and scored four points.

Storr has emerged as a key player over the last three weeks for St. John’s. Over its first five Big East games he averaged 5.8 points in 13.5 minutes off the bench. He cracked the starting lineup Jan. 7 against Providence and has since averaged 11.8 points while playing 25.3 minutes per game.

He said his approach while coming off the bench was “staying consistent — just being in the gym and sticking to what I do” and added “I knew things were going to go well eventually so I stayed positive.”

“He’s a big impact for us, man,” Soriano said. “He stays working hard in the gym, first one to go and last one to leave. . . . He’s a big key to what we do. I’m proud of him.”