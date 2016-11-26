Down 16, St. John’s rallies but loses again in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Ahmad Caver scored 15 points and Trey Porter had 12 as Old Dominion held off St. John’s, 63-55, in the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament Friday night.

The Red Storm (2-4) whittled a 16-point deficit down to the three in the final eight minutes, when Marcus LoVett hit a layup on a feed from Kassoum Yakwe to make it 57-54 with 44.8 seconds left.

Caver responded by hitting two free throws with 29.9 seconds left and ODU also came up with a Denzell Taylor layup off a turnover with 17 seconds left to hang on despite shooting 30 percent.

LoVett led the Storm with 16 points and Shamorie Ponds had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Storm shot 34 percent.

Taylor had 16 rebounds to go with seven points for Old Dominion (3-2). Caver had six assists. Porter also had nine rebounds.— AP