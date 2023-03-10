Mike Anderson out as St. John's men's basketball coach

In his final official act as St. John's men's basketball coach, Mike Anderson professed his desire to lead the Red Storm to the NIT and come back next year in an attempt to turn around a beleaguered program that's now suffered two disappointing seasons in a row.

He won't be getting that shot.

A day after falling to Marquette in the Big East Tournament men's quarterfinal, St. John's made the expected decision to part ways with Anderson on Friday. Their search for their third coach in eight years, though, might be a short one, with multiple outlets reporting mutual interest between the Red Storm and Iona coach Rick Pitino, the two-time MAAC coach of the year. (The Gaels are currently competing in the MAAC Tournament and looking for a return to the NCAA Tournament.)

Anderson took over for Chris Mullin four years ago, and promising early returns saw him sign an extension two years into his tenure, meaning he still has four years left on his contract, to the tune of what's believed to be over $11 million, according to Forbes. He was 68-56 in four seasons.

"After fully evaluating the men’s basketball program, our University has decided a change is needed in both the leadership and direction of St. John’s Basketball,” athletic director Mike Cragg said in a statement. “We wish Coach Mike Anderson and his family the best in their future.”

Anderson's honeymoon period lasted two seasons, capped by being named Big East coach of the year in 2021 — the result of his leading the Red Storm to their first winning record in conference play since the 2014-2015 season. St. John's, though, went 15-24 in Big East play over his final two seasons, and didn't reach the NCAA Tournament once or reach national ranking under his tenure. The Red Storm hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament main draw since 2015.

Associate head coach Van Macon will take over duties until a replacement is hired.

St. John's is coming off a brutal loss to first-seeded Marquette — a game where it led by as many as 14 before falling 72-70 in overtime. And though Anderson spoke about the NIT in his postgame news conference, there's no guarantee they'll be invited to that, either. It was then that Anderson clearly stated that he wished to return.

"Without a doubt," he wanted to come back, he said. "I look forward to [being with] this team, guys." He refused any further speculation about his future.

Thursday night's loss stung for a myriad of reasons, not the least of which because it so closely mirrored the loss to No. 1 Villanova last year. Then there's the fact that this Red Storm team began the season with plenty of promise, with Anderson himself raising the stakes by saying it had the talent to make the NCAA Tournament.

It's "one of the things," Anderson said when reminded of his comments Thursday. "If you go back and look at what I said, I said talent, but talent doesn't make a team. You've got to become a team. If you go back and look at it, that's exactly what I said. It's got to become a team. I don't think we, between the season, between injury, guys being — it's just a bunch of things that just didn't come together like they should have. But I think I saw that team [against Marquette]. We saw that team today. We've been seeing that team here lately, as a matter of fact."