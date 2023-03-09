St. John's falls to Marquette in overtime in Big East quarterfinal

The final disappointment in a season full of them for St. John’s came on Thursday afternoon when Posh Alexander’s three-point shot for a win against top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Marquette hit the front of the rim and bounced away.

The Red Storm’s 72-70 overtime loss in the Big East quarterfinals before a raucous crowd of 19,812 at the Garden means that they will not make the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight time in coach Mike Anderson’s four seasons at the helm.

St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg has said that Anderson will be evaluated at the end of the season and — barring an unlikely NIT invitation — that time has come. Anderson just signed a contract extension that pays him a reported $2.5 million annually and is reportedly guaranteed for another four years..

There also will be questions about players entering the transfer portal, dissatisfied with the final outcome of these past seasons.

Joel Soriano went to the foul line looking to give St. John’s (18-15) a lead with 39.6 seconds left but made just one of two free throws, tying the game 70-70. Marquette guard Tyler Kolek, the Big East Player of the Year, was fouled by Soriano and made a pair of free throws at the other end with 15.8 seconds left. AJ Storr missed a potential game-winning three pointer with about five seconds left and the ball went out of bounds off Marquette, giving St. John's one last chance. Alexander’s missed three at the buzzer came next.

Marquette (27-5) scored on four of its last five possessions in the overtime to pull out the win. It will play in a semifinal on Friday night and will be seeking its first trip to the Big East title game. It is 0-3 in semifinal appearances.

Addae-Wusu and David Jones had 16 points each for St. John’s. Kolek had 19 points for Marquette.

The Eagles fouled AJ Storr on a three-pointer and he made all three shots with 19.5 seconds left in regulation to get St. John’s within 60-59 and Posh Alexander gave the Storm a chance for a lead by picking off a long inbounds pass. But Jones turned over the ball on a drive and had to foul Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

He made the front end of the one-and-one but missed the second shot, and Addae-Wusu scored on a drive to tie the game 61-61. Kolek’s wild three-pointer missed and Prosper’s attempt to dunk the miss came after the regulation buzzer, sending the game to overtime.