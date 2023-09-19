How Rick Pitino rebuilt the St. John's roster in six months

When Rick Pitino took over as the head coach of the St. John's men's basketball team in March, he made one thing very clear. "A lot of players probably won't be back on this team," Pitino said, "because they're probably not a good fit for me." He wasn't kidding. Only two players return from last year's team. Through high school recruiting and use of the NCAA transfer portal, Pitino brought in a dozen new faces to reshape the Red Storm for the 2023-24 season and beyond. (Photo credits: Getty Images, St. John's Athletics, VMI Athletics, IonaGaels.com) Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger, Roger Rubin, Mark LaMonica