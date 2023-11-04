Rick Pitino's mission: Bring good old days back to St. John's

Rick Pitino was hired in 1985 to coach a Providence men’s basketball program that finished six of the previous seven seasons with a losing record and he took it to the Final Four in his second season. He was hired in 1989 to coach a Kentucky program riven by scandal and he took it to the Final Four in his fourth season. And in 2001, Pitino was hired to coach a Louisville program that hadn’t reached the Final Four since winning the 1986 national championship and had it back on college basketball’s biggest stage in his fourth season.

When it signed Pitino to a six-year contract in March to take over a program in a steady quarter-century decline, St. John’s was declaring, to use basketball terms, “we’ve got next.”

The master architect began drawing blueprints immediately by remaking the Red Storm roster with a dozen new players. On Tuesday, St. John’s breaks ground when it hosts Stony Brook at 7 p.m. at Carnesecca Arena. Pitino has Joel Soriano, Daniss Jenkins, Chris Ledlum and Nahiem Alleyne as four of the starting five for the opener.

For Pitino, St. John’s is special, because he was born in Manhattan and grew up on Long Island. And he remembers when the Red Storm stood among the college basketball elites and drew fans from all over the area. It’s a bold vision for a program that’s been to just three NCAA Tournaments in the past 20 years and last won an NCAA Tournament game in 2000.

“The brand grows with you when you win,” Pitino said. “[With] St. John's I would say probably about 50% of the people that come to games are not St. John's graduates. They’re people like me growing up who just rooted for St. John's back in the '60s and '70s and '80s. They’re just New York college basketball fans . . . We want Long Island, all the boroughs and Westchester and build that brand back throughout New York.”

“St John's has a special name in the '60s '70s and '80s and a fabulous coach in Lou Carnesecca who brought them to the Final Four,” Pitino added. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of three different schools that have gone to a Final Four and I would not only love to get St. John’s to the dance, but to get into the hunt for a Final Four.”

The 2023-24 Red Storm draws players from all over the country — 10 are transfers from eight different colleges and two are blue-chip freshmen — but all have seemed to embrace his mission.

When Rick Pitino took over as the head coach of the St. John's men's basketball team in March, he made one thing very clear. "A lot of players probably won't be back on this team," Pitino said, "because they're probably not a good fit for me." He wasn't kidding. Only two players return from last year's team. Through high school recruiting and use of the NCAA transfer portal, Pitino brought in a dozen new faces to reshape the Red Storm for the 2023-24 season and beyond. (Photo credits: Getty Images, St. John's Athletics, VMI Athletics, IonaGaels.com) Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger, Roger Rubin, Mark LaMonica

Asked about what the team can do this season, Oregon State transfer Glenn Taylor Jr. replied “I think this team is going to bring winning back to St. John’s.”

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who were around when St. John’s was really good and they say there’s nothing like it,” said Penn transfer and Valley Stream product Jordan Dingle. “They said St. John’s can create a lot of buzz in this city and I want to see it and be part of bringing it back.”

This rebuilding project is different than Pitino’s others because so much has changed about the college basketball landscape, especially the ability for athletes to change schools and be eligible immediately. He said that to win soon, he needed experienced players. Ledlum, Alleyne, Jenkins, Soriano and Dingle are all seniors or grad students.

The biggest challenge facing Pitino and his vision is getting a collection of players that hadn’t played together before now to jell while learning to play his offensive and defensive systems.

“I think we're going to get better and better,” Pitino said . “This is a big year for us because the brand is long gone since Looie left. The brand needs to be brought back and the only thing that brings that . . . . is winning.”