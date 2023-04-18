Rick Pitino continues to rebuild St. John's roster with three additions

Rick Pitino continued to rebuild his St. John’s roster on Tuesday as the school announced the addition of three players.

Nahiem Alleyne, a 6-4 guard who helped UConn win a national championship earlier this month, Sean Conway, a 6-5 wing from VMI, and Cruz Davis, a 6-3 guard who played for Pitino at Iona, are joining the Red Storm. Both Alleyne and Conway are graduate transfers.

Alleyne appeared in all 38 games for UConn this past season, making eight starts, and averaged 7.2 points per game. He has started 92 of his 129 career college games, including three seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to UConn. Alleyne has scored over 1,000 points in his college career.

“Nahiem is a veteran coming off a national championship,” Pitino said in a statement. “He has had great success at both Virginia Tech and Connecticut, and he is a wonderful addition to our roster. Nahiem has strong fundamentals at both ends of the floor.”

Conway averaged a career-high 12.1 points for VMI this past season and led the team with 62 three-pointers. He had 199 three-pointers in his career at VMI and now gives St. John’s a needed shooter.

“Sean is an outstanding shooter and understands how to play in the EuroLeague offenses that we have installed,” Pitino said. “He moves well without the ball, he is a good passer, and he really understands how to play the game the right way.”

Cruz, a rising sophomore, was named to the All-MAAC rookie team in his only season at Iona. He averaged 6.5 points per game.

“Cruz is an elite athlete who is long and very active defensively,” Pitino said. “He is an extremely quick left hander with outstanding potential and upside.”