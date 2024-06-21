St. John’s completed its search for a strong frontcourt player to add for the 2024-25 season when it announced on Friday that it has signed Ruben Prey, a 6-10 forward from Portugal who had piqued coach Rick Pitino’s interest since last offseason.

“Ruben bolsters our frontcourt into not only the tallest but also the quickest I have coached in some time,” Pitino said in the announcement. “He shoots it well, runs the court rim to rim with great speed, and will comprehend the Euro offense easily.”

Prey should be the final addition for the 2024-25 Red Storm roster. Since their season concluded with missing out on an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, they’ve added Prey and — through transfers — All-Big East first-teamer Kadary Richmond from Seton Hall, Pac-12 assist leader Deivon Smith from Utah and Southern Cal big man Vincent Iwuchukwu.

Prey, a native of Lisbon, spent last season playing for CB Prat. He averaged 11.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game with the club. He shot 56.7% from the floor.

For Pitino, Prey figures to be in a mix in the frontcourt with returnee Zuby Ejiofor and Iwuchukwu.