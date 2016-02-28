St. John’s losing streak hits three after rout by Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. — Geoffrey Groselle had 22 points, 11 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Creighton in a 100-59 rout of St. John’s on Sunday to snap a two-game skid.

Groselle was 8 of 9 from the floor to get his third double-double of the season. James Milliken added 19 points and Cole Huff chipped in 13 for Creighton (18-11, 9-7 Big East), which remains in fourth place in the conference standings, two games back of third-place Seton Hall.

The Bluejays shot 60 percent on 35-of-58 shooting, including 8 of 19 from long range, and outrebounded the Red Storm 46-22.

Christian Jones scored 17 points and Yankuba Sima had 13 for St. John’s (8-22, 1-16), which has lost three straight.

It was the fourth game the Bluejays scored 100 points or more as they improved to 19-2 in regular season home game finales.