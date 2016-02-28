SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John’s losing streak hits three after rout by Creighton

St. John's head coach Chris Mullin gives instructions during the...

St. John's head coach Chris Mullin gives instructions during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Xavier at Cintas Center on Feb. 3, 2016 in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/ Gary Landers

By The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Geoffrey Groselle had 22 points, 11 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Creighton in a 100-59 rout of St. John’s on Sunday to snap a two-game skid.

Groselle was 8 of 9 from the floor to get his third double-double of the season. James Milliken added 19 points and Cole Huff chipped in 13 for Creighton (18-11, 9-7 Big East), which remains in fourth place in the conference standings, two games back of third-place Seton Hall.

The Bluejays shot 60 percent on 35-of-58 shooting, including 8 of 19 from long range, and outrebounded the Red Storm 46-22.

Christian Jones scored 17 points and Yankuba Sima had 13 for St. John’s (8-22, 1-16), which has lost three straight.

It was the fourth game the Bluejays scored 100 points or more as they improved to 19-2 in regular season home game finales.

