Red Storm struggle in exhibition loss to D-II Pace

St. John’s final run through before its season opener left only questions about whether it is ready.

The Red Storm played an exhibition game against Division II Pace and did not look good. They shot poorly, struggled to defend and got out-rebounded and out-hustled. The Setters never trailed and held off a late St. John’s comeback for a 63-59 victory at Carnesecca Arena.

The Storm, which hadn’t lost an exhibition game since Chris Mullin’s catastrophic debut against St. Thomas Aquinas in 2015, played just nine players because of injuries to Joel Soriano, RJ Luis and Jordan Dingle. Nevertheless, shooting 26% from the floor, 22% on three-pointers and 67% on free throws and getting out-rebounded by 11 was hard on the eyes. St. John’s missed 13 layups in the game.

St. John’s trailed by 13 with less than four minutes to play and staged a comeback with eight of Naheim Alleyne’s 22 points, getting within four points on his three-pointer with 18 seconds left. It got no closer.

“I'm glad we did not come back against them because they deserved this victory and we did not,” Pitino said. “A much smaller team just dominated us on the backboard and that can’t be. If I asked for anything for a Christmas present, it was this loss. Because Stony Brook . . . will come in and take us to the woodshed if we rebound like that.

“We learned a lot about where we need to work tonight and that’s what exhibition games are for.”

Asked what he had hoped to see from his team Pitino said “improvement” from their play in the double-overtime exhibition win against Rutgers.

If one is looking for a bright spot for the Red Storm, it would be Alleyne. St. John’s outscored Pace by seven points during his 28 minutes and Pitino said that he had earned a spot in the starting lineup for the opener. Pitino said Soriano, out Sunday with a mild calf strain, Daniss Jenkins and Chris Ledlum will all join him in the starting lineup. He said he is still undecided about who will be the small forward.

As for Dingle, who has been out now for a couple weeks with a shoulder injury, Pitino couldn’t give a timetable for his return. But he did say that team medical personnel told him the injury was “mild.”

Pace, which has been to two straight NCAA Division II Tournaments, got 22 points from Bryan Powell and 14 points from Jamaal Waters. Tray Alexander, from Freeport and Friends Academy, led the Setters in assists with four.

Pitino said they “deserved the victory from the opening tip to the final second.”

“The way we played and the result we got? It’s nothing I didn’t expect,” Alexander said. “But when you beat a Division I [opponent], you have to step back and see it as an accomplishment.”

The list of underperforming Storm players was pretty long. Chris Ledlum had 12 rebounds but just seven points on 2-for-14 shooting. Zuby Ejiofor had eight rebounds, but was 1-for-6 shooting from the floor and 3-for-11 on the line. Simeon Wilcher was limited to 16 minutes because of questionable shot selection. Daniss Jenkins didn’t make a field goal. Glenn Taylor Jr., who played well against Rutgers, played just eight minutes and didn’t score.

“DJ played awful, Sim wasn't great, Chris wasn't good,” Pitino said. “Nobody played well. Zuby missed a lot of free throws. But it's a learning experience.”

St. John’s clearly has a lot to cover before November 7, but Pitino clearly believes the best teaching moments come after a loss.

“Here's the thing about college basketball: you always see teams with lesser names beat teams with bigger names,” Pitino said. “ And if you don't learn that lesson — that anybody can beat us and we know now that Stony Brook can come in and beat us — we now know how much better we have to get.”