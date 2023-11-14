St. John's falls to Michigan in Rick Pitino's return to Madison Square Garden

It had everything — except the result.

The Madison Square Garden debut of Rick Pitino-led St. John’s was greeted with a big turnout and energy aplenty in the building. The former Knicks coach got a big welcome from a Red Storm fan base invigorated by his arrival.

There was one big problem, though. Michigan didn’t come to New York to see Pitino’s triumphant return to the World’s Most Famous Arena. They played so much better than the Red Storm that the building echoed with chants of “Let’s Go Blue!” during a couple breaks in the second half.

Michigan pulled away from a close game late in the first half and just kept pulling away as it hung an 89-73 defeat on St. John’s before 14,188 in the final installment of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Michigan followed an 11-3 run to close the first half with a 14-3 run during the first part of the second half, ending with Will Tschetter’s jumper for a 66-46 lead with 11:16 to play. St. John’s never got closer than the final score after that.

Joel Soriano had 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and nine rebound and Daniss Jenkins and Jordan Dingle each scored 10 points, but Soriano was the only one among them to shoot 50% or better from the floor.

Chris Ledlum had four points on 1-for-7 shooting and St. John’s (1-1), as a team, made only 37% from the floor. The Storm committed 15 turnovers.

Dug McDaniel had 26 points on 8-for-16 shooting and Nimari Burnett had 21 points — 19 in the first half — on 8-for-13 shooting to lead Michigan (3-0), which shot 51% and made only 12 turnovers.

In the final 10 minutes, the biggest cheer from the Storm fans was when reserve Drissa Traore made his second career three-pointer to get St. John’s within 78-57 with 5:18 to play. Most of the starters didn’t play in the final 10 minutes, perhaps a nod to the rigors of the week’s schedule.

The Red Storm are scheduled to fly to Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday to compete in the eight-team Charleston Classic as they continue a stretch of four games in seven days. St. John’s will play North Texas on Thursday at TD Arena and will meet either LSU or Dayton the following day.

The Red Storm walked about a block from the hotel for their Garden debut and there was plenty of energy in the building before the game even tipped off. Pitino, taking the court in a charcoal suit, white shirt and burgundy tie, received a standing ovation when he was introduced. And the team’s pregame introduction included pyrotechnics in the form of sparks flying from the scoreboard and pillars of flame from throwers on the court as each starter — Soriano, Ledlum and Jenkins were joined this time by Glenn Taylor Jr. and Valley Stream product Dingle — was called to the court.

It was a different kind of fireworks once the game started with the Wolverines and Storm racing the court at breakneck pace. It was the pace that Pitino had said he sought in this game. Burnett, however, ravaged St. John’s for 19 first-half points on 8-for-8 shooting including four three-pointers.

Michigan took a 48-38 lead into the intermission after closing the half on an 11-3 run and the Storm looked a bit winded during the final 2:36 when Michigan went 5-for-5 from the floor. The Wolverines shot 55% from the floor, including 6-for-14 on three-pointers, in those first 20 minutes.

Pitino used every starter except Dingle for at least 15 minutes in the first half. He tried to spell Jenkins, the point guard, with Simeon Wilcher, but he picked up a pair of quick fouls and Jenkins had to return after only 1:44 on the bench.

Despite the margin, St. John’s did a lot of things right in the first half. It rebounded right with the bigger Wolverines and turned 11 offensive boards into 17 points. And it turned six Michigan turnovers into 10 points.

LuHi’s Edgecombe at game

Long Island Lutheran standout VJ Edgecombe, the 2023 Newsday Long Island Player of the Year, attended the game as part of an official visit with St. John’s. He recently visited Duke and also has been to look at Kentucky, Florida and Baylor.