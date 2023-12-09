St. John's has made great strides, but Rick Pitino still has work to do

The countdown to Big East play has begun for St. John’s. It has two games and 10 days until it hosts Xavier in its first conference matchup. And while the Red Storm is beginning to show signs of what they can be, there are fundamental areas that coach Rick Pitino has identified where progress must be made.

The Storm (6-2) plays is last major foe Sunday when it meets Boston College (7-3) at Barclays Center in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase at 4:30 p.m. There will be two areas the Hall of Fame coach wants to see improvement: reducing turnovers and defense.

“We are evolving into a better team – you see the progress with individuals as well as collectively,” Pitino said before practice Friday. “We just do something that I cannot comprehend since I've been a coach and that's a long time: we make the most absurd turnovers I've ever witnessed in my lifetime. They're not caused by the defense. We're making five to seven turnovers in a game that make no sense.

“Now against West Virginia we had six turnovers . . . and that's the type of game you want to have. You know, we can live with 10 or 11 turnovers, but we can't live with 16. So that's the thing I want to see more than anything else.”

St. John’s is averaging 13.3 giveaways per game but has committed at least 14 turnovers in six of their contests and averaged 15 in its two losses. Pitino ascribed the unforced errors to “panicking a little bit,” but some of that is the result of playing his fast-paced style.

“You got to make spontaneous quick decisions playing fast,” he said. “Once they get used to each other . . . and once they take their time, that won't happen.”

“They're more mental mistakes than anything,” Chris Ledlum said. “We just have to continue to work hard and really focus in on not turning the ball over.”

Pitino’s unvarnished criticisms of the players – something Ledlum said they’ve gotten used to – is landing right and producing results. Last month after a loss to Dayton in South Carolina, he was on Jordan Dingle for a lack of passing, rebounding and defense. After Wednesday’s win, he praised Dingle’s passing and defense and reiterated it Friday.

“His defense has improved, his passing has improved, his toughness has improved,” Pitino said Friday. “He's no longer just a one-dimensional shooter.”

The Storm players know they’ve taken significant steps since they tumbled against Michigan in their Garden debut four weeks ago. As Drissa Treore observed, “Every day we’re getting better, little-by-little.”

St. John’s will get a second crack at playing well in the Garden in their final tune-up for its conference opener next Saturday against Fordham, but there is an urgency right now at practices and individual workouts about being ready to host the Musketeers on Dec. 20.

“We know that the way we've been playing isn't necessarily where we want to be,” Ledlum said. “And we know that in order to get Big East wins, we’ve got to pick it up and learn things quicker and really get to where we want to go quicker.

“So, absolutely, there's definitely more of an urgency in practice.”