Rick Pitino upset with St. John's on defense in loss to Dayton

CHARLESTON, S.C. — They were right there and then suddenly they weren’t.

St. John’s followed its best half of the season to date with another solid eight minutes against Dayton in the team’s Charleston Classic semifinal. Then the Red Storm started to fade. Almost all of the final six minutes belonged to the Flyers, who went on to hang an 88-81 defeat on St. John’s at TD Arena.

Red Storm coach Rick Pitino appeared as ticked off as he’s been since he took over in March and he tucked into his players afterward.

“I wasn’t overly disappointed with [Monday’s loss to] Michigan, but I am overly disappointed tonight because we’re losing because we can’t pay attention to a scouting report,” Pitino said. “We’ve got guys that just care about offense and they don’t know how to defend. [It’s] not in terms of effort. The effort is fine. In terms of paying attention to the scouting, how things are played.”

He was especially displeased with the Storm’s play during a 16-3 Dayton run when a five-point lead with 13:25 to play turned into an eight-point deficit with 9:33 left.

“It's a one-point game and we totally break down and don't play it correctly,” Pitino said. “Then it’s a four-point game and we don't play it correctly.

“It's frustrating because the effort’s there, they want to win, they’re good guys. But they can't absorb a scouting report, which is so disappointing. We’re not paying attention to scouting — at all — and that's what college basketball is all about.”

St. John’s (2-2) will play in Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. third-place game against Utah (3-1). Dayton (3-1), the Atlantic 10 favorite, plays No. 6 Houston (5-0) at 8:30 p.m.

Joel Soriano had 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Dingle had 14 points, Daniss Jenkins had 12 points and eight assists and Glenn Taylor Jr. added 11 points for St. John’s. Flyers big man DaRon Holmes had 21 points and Nate Santos had 18 points; Holmes had 14 and Santos 13 as Dayton scored 50 points in the second half.

As St. John’s deteriorated, there were moments when things got heated. Taylor and Soriano both drew technical fouls in the last two minutes.

Asked about the strong first half, Pitino said: “They were doing a terrific job and then they backed it off. They got lazy, didn't play their pick-and-roll correctly.”

“Look, it's going to just take time with these guys,” Pitino continued. “They've never guarded it in their lives — in their lives . . . So they've got to learn to play that way or they're going to keep losing. It's all about defense.”

In listing the mistakes, Pitino named many of the key Storm players: Soriano, Ledlum, Dingle and Taylor were all mentioned for defensive lapses.

As the tide began to turn, St. John’s looked worn down. The Storm had shots come up short, didn’t get in front of Flyers and fouled and made small miscues that ended up turnovers. St. John’s made nine of its 14 turnovers in the second half and put Dayton on the line to make 19 of 24 free throws.

Neither Pitino nor Jenkins cited fatigue.

“It was kind of like we were having success on offense, so you can easily forget about defense,” Jenkins said. “You can get [intoxicated] with offense and you're going to get excited and then you lose focus on what actually is getting us those easy shots and those easy baskets . . . It's just about focusing and really locking in on the game plan and doing it for 40 minutes on the defensive end.”

Pitino has been preaching patience with a team that has 12 new players all learning how to play his defense-first style and with one another. And he has said that the Storm might be two months away from realizing their potential. But after Friday’s loss — coming off a defensive effort in Thursday’s win over North Texas that he called “brilliant” — he seemed to be growing impatient.

“We're making key mental mistakes defensively,” he said. “Offensively, it's just going to take time to gel, but it's all going to come together. But if you keep on losing, it's going to be next year. And right now, they're losing because they're not paying attention to their jobs.”