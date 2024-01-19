Rick Pitino, St. John's players certain Joel Soriano will snap out of slump soon

It’s inevitable that when Joel Soriano has an off night, it gets noticed. He’s 6-11 and St. John’s team captain. For weeks he played like an all-Big East first-teamer and it became almost expected. So mired in a mini-slump — one double-double in four games after posting six in a stretch of seven — he was his own biggest critic Friday before the Red Storm faced No. 17 Marquette on Saturday.

Asked what he saw of himself when he reviewed his performance in Wednesday’s loss at Seton Hall, he replied, “Lack of energy, lack of motor, no intensity, no grit, no fight.

“I'm just trying to move on from it. Tomorrow I’m definitely going to be better and coming in with a better mindset.”

“I know all the guys believe in him,” Chris Ledlum said. “You know, everybody has bad games, a couple of bad games. We're not worried about him and we know he's going to come tomorrow and bring it.”

Soriano is still averaging 16.4 points and 9.8 rebounds, but hasn’t been the force he was in the first five Big East games during the back-to-back losses to Creighton and the Pirates. Rick Pitino said he especially shouldn’t be singled out for a six-point, four-rebound performance against the Hall.

“He didn’t play well, but everybody else didn’t play well. We’re a team,” Pitino said.

Dingle still out

Pitino said Jordan Dingle remains sidelined by illness and will not play Saturday . . . He also said three Storm coaches — Van Macon, Ricky Johns and Taliek Brown — will miss the game with COVID-19 . . . Cruz Davis will be a medical redshirt for the season. The numbness in his finger following hand surgery is expected to resolve in 8-12 months.