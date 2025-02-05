No. 12 St. John's beats No. 11 Marquette for ninth straight win and first vs. ranked team

This had the look of a very telling game. Really, just how good was St. John’s? There’s good, and then there’s really good.

The win streak was growing to impressive proportions. The overall record was glittering. The ranking was rising. But how would the Red Storm do at this point matched up against a Top 15 team? They owned no wins over ranked schools.

It was hard to remember the last time St. John’s was ranked among the Top 15 and the opponent was as well for a regular-season game. It was actually 26 years ago, Jan. 30, 1999, and it didn’t end well that time vs. a No. 1 Connecticut team that was on its way to first prize.

This time, it was No. 12 St. John’s vs. No. 11 Marquette Tuesday night in front of a loud crowd of 16,521 at Madison Square Garden.

The Red Storm often couldn’t shoot straight from the line, making it closer than it should have been. But they found touch when it mattered the most, and it indeed ended well for them. They passed this sweaty, big-game test, winning 70-64.

It marked their ninth straight victory, their longest winning streak in the conference since the 1984-85 season when they were bound for the Final Four. The Red Storm have taken 15 of their last 16 games, and the one loss came by one at Creighton.

This was victory No. 20 for them. They are up to 20-3, a Big East-leading 11-1 and 15-0 at home, including 6-0 at MSG.

Kadary Richmond delivered 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, RJ Luis Jr. added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Zuby Ejiofor also had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. St. John’s survived despite going 17-for-31 at the line, especially because it went 7-for-8 in the final 4:10.

This also had the look of a very telling week because not only was Marquette on the itinerary, but so was No. 19 UConn, which had just beaten the Golden Eagles Saturday night. St. John’s will face the two-time defending national champion Huskies Friday night at Gampel Pavilion.

St. John’s was coming off its first perfect January since that 1984-85 season.

On Monday, the program claimed its highest AP ranking since it came in at No. 9 to finish the 1999-2000 run, which was the last time it experienced a happy conclusion to an NCAA Tournament game. The coaches’ poll Monday had them at No. 10.

They let a 19-point lead with 10:05 left slip to none in the previous game Saturday but pulled out a 68-66 win over Providence on a Richmond jumper with three seconds left.

“I think we won just because we have the will to win and refusing to lose,” the grad guard said.

Their will was on display in those last 4 1/2 minutes against Marquette (18-5, 9-3).

Chase Ross, who paced the Golden Eagles with 16 points, tied it at 57-57 by sinking two free throws with 4:30 on the clock. Then Ejiofor managed two hit free throws with 4:10 left. Deivon Smith made one of two for a three-point St. John’s lead.

After Ross made both ends of a one-and-one to cut it to one, Luis hit two at the line for a 62-59 advantage. Ejiofor nailed two at the line for a 64-59 lead with 2:04 to go. Aaron Scott followed with a dunk to extend it to seven. It never got closer than six from there.

Trailing by one at the break, the Red Storm came out of the locker room and went on an 8-0 run, good for a 38-31 lead. Luis made two steals to help in the burst. Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart had to call for time.

The lead quickly shrunk the two, then rose to seven after a Richmond jumper and a three-point play by Ejiofor. But Marquette wasn’t about to go away quietly. It cut it to 45-43 on consecutive baskets by Kam Jones.

The margin was at four when Richmond had to leave with 10:06 left after being fouled. He was shaking his right hand. But he was back less then two minutes later for the stretch run.

The Red Storm trailed 31-30 at halftime despite a 22-11 rebounding advantage, including 11-0 on the offensive boards. Nine turnovers didn’t help the cause, but they only committed five in the second half.

Toward the end, the fans were chanting three words: “We want UConn.”