St. John's narrowly falls to No. 22 Creighton on Trey Alexander's late free throws

OMAHA, Neb. — St. John’s second crack at taking down a nationally ranked opponent went no better than the first. It played well and the upset was there for the taking — just as it was Dec. 23 against Connecticut — but the Red Storm couldn’t quite wrest it from No. 22 Creighton and suffered a 66-65 Big East loss before 17,164 who braved a minus-30 windchill to be at CHI Health Center on Saturday.

There were 18 lead changes and seven ties and the final five minutes was an anxiety-provoking teeter-totter. St. John’s led 65-64 when Daniss Jenkins found Joel Soriano for a layup with 2:02 to play and it got a key stop when Trey Alexander missed a jumper with 17 seconds left in the game, but it couldn’t secure the rebound as players, including Jenkins and Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner, tumbled to the floor.

Alexander ended up with the ball again, got fouled by Jenkins and made two free throws with 12.3 seconds left to give Creighton (13-4, 4-2) the lead. Jenkins missed a floater in the lane and the rebound went off the fingers of Chris Ledlum to Jordan Dingle, who got a shot off before the buzzer. When it came off the rim, the St. John’s players seemed stunned — perhaps waiting for a foul on Francisco Farabello to be called on the final shot — before going for the handshake line.

The Storm didn’t get the breaks in the second half. They were whistled for 15 fouls to Creighton’s five and the Bluejays took 18 free throws to St. John’s four.

“I think there was definitely contact,” Dingle said. “I can’t go back and change the call. The ref decided that it wasn't a foul for whatever reason. It was a shot that I could have made and I think I should have in all honesty, but I did get hit.”

Rick Pitino opted not to blame the officiating and said: “This was an extremely disappointing loss for us. We played good enough to win, but on the road, you’ve got to get loose balls, you’ve got to get rebounds . . . We had a chance to win it.”

Joel Soriano had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jenkins had 11 points and five assists for the Storm (12-5, 4-2). Kalkbrenner had 18 points and nine rebounds and Baylor Scheierman 17 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton.

“I don't think this one hurts any more [than UConn],” Dingle said. “Those were both games that we could have won; we had the lead and we should have done more to sustain it.”