St. John's digs early hole, can't get out in loss to No. 22 Xavier

St. John’s had a chance Wednesday night to show that it was not merely a team that had bulked up wins against inferior competition, but rather a group capable of competing with and beating the better teams in the Big East. It took that shot against No. 22 Xavier and missed.

The Red Storm was the team they wanted to be in the final 10 minutes when it shaved a lead that had been as big as 18 to just five in the final minute. If only it had played that way during the first 30 when it dug a hole too deep to climb out of and set the foundation for an 84-79 Big East loss before 4,368 at Carnesecca Arena.

The initial comeback was an impressive 11-0 burst — with the Storm players making all the effort plays while on defense and turning them into points on the other end — and brought the home crowd to life as the margin closed to 69-63 on a Posh Alexander putback with 6:42 to play.

David Jones made a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 26 seconds to play to get St. John’s within 84-79. The Storm even tied the ball up on the ensuing possession to get the ball back. Jones and Alexander missed three-pointers but it was never a one-possession game.

Jones finished with 19 points, Joel Soriano and Montez Mathis each scored 14 points and Alexander had 11 for St. John’s (11-3, 1-2). The Red Storm shot just 43% from the floor, were outrebounded 45-36 and let Xavier (11-3, 3-0) turn 13 offensive rebounds into 14 points.

Jack Nunge had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Souley Boum had 17 points and six assists and Zach Freemantle had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Musketeers.

With the Storm pitted against a Musketeers team that also wanted to play a high-possession game, it seemed like St. John’s would be in contest where it’s depth, speed and penchant for creating turnovers might be elements in a victory. Instead, it exposed in the first half that Xavier is a superior offensive team and that the Storm an erratic shooting team.

The Musketeers shot 54% in those first 20 minutes and turned eight offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points to take a 48-37 lead to halftime.

Xavier was it its best in one 2:40 span of the half when it went on a 16-0 run with four different players scoring the points for a 27-12 lead with 12:59 in the half. In that run, Xavier shot 6-for-6 from the floor while the Red Storm was 0-for-4 with a turnover.

At that point, St. John’s was 4-for-12 shooting. Though it would make seven of its next 11 shots, the Storm wasn’t really able to cut much off the Musketeers’ margin as it committed six of its eight first half turnovers.

St. John’s showed some positives in the final four minutes of the half, closing on a 9-2 run and once cutting the margin to nine, 46-37, on an Alexander layup with 42 seconds in the half.