St. John's moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 national rankings

The air is thinner and the climb tougher at high elevation, and it’s no different near the top of the college basketball rankings. St. John’s, however, reached one more plateau on the ascent when it moved up a spot to No. 6 on the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday afternoon.

This is the highest ranking the Red Storm have achieved since they reached No. 5 on Jan. 28, 1991, and they did it just two days after the historic win over Seton Hall at a sold-out Madison Square Garden earned them their first Big East regular-season championship in 40 years.

Saturday’s game was St. John’s third straight sellout at the Garden and on Sunday, coach Rick Pitino said during an interview on "CBS Inside College Basketball," “We’re going to enhance it— probably go nine or 10 games at the Garden.”

St. John’s (26-4, 17-2) also won a road game at Butler last week.

The other Big East team in the national rankings is No. 20 Marquette, which moved up one spot after a two-win week. Creighton sat on the cusp of cracking the Top 25 a week ago but became Xavier’s fifth straight victim on Saturday in Cincinnati.

St. John's visits Marquette (22-7, 13-5) in a Quad I contest at noon Saturday in Milwaukee and the game potentially holds a lot of value for each. St. John’s is striving for as high a seeding as possible for the NCAA Tournament and a fourth Quad I victory could be meaningful. Marquette is currently tied with Creighton (20-9, 13-5) for second place in the Big East and also vying for a good NCAA seeding.