St. John's looks to build on statement win in matchup with No. 19 UConn

While it might be hard to say the hunter has become the hunted, St. John’s did make a statement on Tuesday night. The 12th-ranked Red Storm played grilling defense and rebounded with abandon to beat No. 11 Marquette at the Garden for their first signature victory of the season.

St. John’s (20-3, 11-1 Big East) can claim another on Friday when it meets No. 19 Connecticut (16-6, 8-3), the two-time defending national champion, at 8 p.m. in the Huskies’ Gampel Pavilion.

The Storm are alone in first place in the conference and on a nine-game winning streak. The Huskies are also coming off a win over Marquette, last Saturday in Milwaukee. Following the win over the Golden Eagles with a road win against the Huskies would certainly make St. John’s a Top 10 team.

Following Tuesday’s game, Marquette coach Shaka Smart said of the Storm, “They played with incredible violence” and the Huskies heard his words.

“I've suggested that the players watch ‘Gladiator,’” UConn coach Dan Hurley told reporters Thursday in Storrs, Conn. “If they haven't watched it, they should because it's that type of game [coming]. Just their physicality, and to listen to Shaka’s comments after the game and what the experience was like?, I mean every time a shot goes up, it's going to be a war to get a rebound.”

The only film St. John’s has been watching is of the Huskies. In the Storm’s eyes, the win over the Golden Eagles is a start.

“We can't get comfortable,” Deivon Smith said Thursday. “Practice was good yesterday . . . [and] just to study and just be prepared, because it is a big game, and they're talented. They [also] did beat Marquette.

“We have a huge target on our back now. We created a great buzz, so I just think we can't get comfortable and complacent. We just got to keep going and achieve more goals.”

“This whole season, I don't think we've really been satisfied,” Zuby Ejiofor said. “We know exactly what we want, . . . what we could be able to reach, and we're not even close to our potential.

“[We’ve] got a big game against UConn, and we know exactly the level of competition that they bring to the table, so we have to be able to match that and beat that to get this win,”

The Huskies are tenth in the nation in offensive efficiency, according kenpom.com, and St. John’s has the fourth ranked defense.

UConn will be getting a lift as gifted freshman Liam McNeeley, who averages 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, will return from an ankle sprain that sidelined him for five weeks.

St. John’s, however, may have the vintage Smith back. He’s been hampered by a right shoulder injury that forced him to miss three of four games, but he's played in the last two and played his best five minutes since returning at the end of Tuesday night’s win.

"I think it was mental,” Smith said. “I just had to see a few baskets go in, just finding myself again. I couldn't shoot for a few weeks or really do anything. . . . I definitely feel more comfortable.”

The Storm also have Kadary Richmond playing at the very top of his game. Over their last five contests, he is averaging 17.2 points on 64% shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. And he does seem to bring out his best for the Huskies, averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals in seven games.

“He looks like an NBA player,” Hurley said of Richmond. “He looks like one of the two or three best players in the league. He absolutely is dominant, and these last couple performances? It’s an enormous task to deal with him.”