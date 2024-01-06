St. John's scores huge road win at Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Try this one on for size: First-place St. John’s.

The Red Storm pulled into a tie atop the Big East on Saturday afternoon by scoring a decisive wire-to-wire 81-71 conference win over Villanova. The sellout crowd of 6,501 that mostly filed out of the building quietly after a final 20 minutes in which their Wildcats never got closer than six points and trailed by double digits from when there was 11:54 left into the final minute.

It was quite a way to end a 30-year stretch without beating Villanova on its campus. St. John’s last won in the building on Jan. 13, 1993.

And it might be the first time chants of “Let’s Go Johnnies” were heard in those walls, as they were several times in the second half.

St. John's (11-4, 3-1) has plenty of company at its high perch, including Villanova (10-5, 3-1). No. 4 UConn and surprising Seton Hall are right there with them. This is the first time since the 2010-11 season that St. John’s has won three of its first four Big East games.

Joel Soriano finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and Daniss Jenkins had 18 points and five assists to pace the Red Storm. Freshman Brady Dunlap got his first start and had 15 points, including a pair of key second-half three-pointers and RJ Luis had 11 points for St. John’s, which didn’t have starting forward Chris Ledlum because of an ankle injury.

St. John’s had a strong offensive game, but really won this with defense, holding the Wildcats to 39% shooting and forcing them to make 11 turnovers that resulted in 18 Storm points.

TJ Bamba had 23 points for Villanova.

Villanova made a strong run at St. John’s in the middle of the second half and got the margin down to 46-39 on a Mark Armstrong drive with 13:21 to play. On the ensuing possession Luis had a drive to the basket blocked, got his own rebound and found Dunlap alone on the three-point line across court. Dunlap made the three-pointer, which was a momentum killer. He later had a dunk on a fast break after the ’Cats got it within 11 points in the final two minutes.

In another big moment for the Storm during the second half, Jenkins made a three-point play and then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and scored on a short jumper for a 67-50 lead.

St. John’s was strong coming out of the locker room for the second time after halftime, scoring 10 of the first 12 points including an 8-0 burst for a 44-30 lead with 16:02 left in the game.

The Red Storm played exceptionally in the first 10 minutes and led by as much as 15 points with about nine minutes left before the intermission. The ’Cats closed the half strong though and trimmed the St. John’s lead to 34-28 at the break.

In those first 20 minutes ’Nova shot just 35% and made seven turnovers that the Storm converted to 14 points.