Villanova hosts Joel Soriano and St. John's

St. John's Red Storm (11-1, 1-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (6-5)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John's visits the Villanova Wildcats after Joel Soriano scored 23 points in St. John's 93-79 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Villanova is fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Red Storm are 1-0 against Big East opponents. St. John's leads the Big East with 42.2 points per game in the paint led by Soriano averaging 9.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Soriano is averaging 15.3 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for St. John's.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.