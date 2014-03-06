Stony Brook WBB players earn conference awards

It was a banner regular season for the Stony Brook women's basketball team. And the America East rewarded the squad as four Seawolves players took home all-conference awards.

Senior guard Chikilra Goodman (11.8 ppg, 7.8 reb, 2.7 stl) and junior forward Sabre Proctor (14.9 ppg, 5.7 reb) were both first-team All-America East selections. Goodman was also first team All-AE defense as well as the conference defensive player of the year.

Goodman is the second player in Seawolves history to be named defensive player of the year. Dana Ferraro was awarded the honor for the 2005-06 season.

Freshman guard Kori Bayne-Walker (5.1 ppg) was named to the All-Rookie squad and sophomore Brittany Snow (9.9 ppg, 5.7 reb) was named to the All-Academic team.

Past award winners for the Seawolves include Mykeema Ford, who was the 2006-07 America East player of the year, and Jessica Smith, who won rookie of the year honors in 2003-04

The second-seeded Seawolves (22-7) face No. 7 UMBC in an America East quarterfinal game on Friday at noon.