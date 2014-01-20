Stony Brook WBB starts strong

Will a strong start end in a strong finish for the Stony Brook women’s team?

The Seawolves (12-5, 3-1 America East) topped UMass-Lowell 86-63 on Saturday and are off to their best start in conference since the 2006-2007 season. Stony Brook started 7-1 in conference play that year.

The strong start by Beth O’Boyle’s crew isn’t a fluke, especially after a closer examination of the numbers.Stony Brook has three double-digit scorers. The Seawolves haven't been that potent on offense since the Maura McHugh era.

Sabre Proctor is averaging 16.2 points, Chikilra Goodman is second in scoring (11.4 ppg) and Brittany Snow is scoring 10.3 points per game. Jessica Ogunnorin (8.5) and Miranda Jenkins (6.3) have also provided solid scoring for the Seawolves.

The 86 points scored on Saturday was the second time Stony Brook reached that mark this season. The Seawolves also hit nine three-pointers in the win. The last time that happened was against Hofstra in 2010.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stony Brook’s solid play should continue on Monday when it hosts a 2-15 UMBC team.

