Anthony Jackson scores 21 to lead Stony Brook past Canisius

After the Stony Brook men's basketball team beat Canisius, 82-75, Saturday afternoon, a large portion of the 1,014 in attendance took the short walk from Pritchard Gymnasium to LaValle Stadium to see the football team's FCS playoff victory over Villanova.

Not Anthony Jackson. The Seawolves guard had a 7:30 wake-up call Sunday morning for a shootaround.

Saturday's basketball game, which had its tip-off moved from 2 p.m. to noon to avoid an overlap with the football game, started a stretch of four games in eight days for Stony Brook, including Sunday afternoon's matchup at No. 21 UConn. So after scoring a career-high 21 points, the junior was headed home for a little rest and relaxation.

"Physically, [take an] ice bath, then ice and stretch and eat a good meal before bed,'' Jackson said about how the rest of his Saturday would go. "We should be ready physically.''

Stony Brook (4-1) certainly showed it could take some punishment. The game featured 44 fouls (24 on Canisius) and 57 free throws. The Seawolves were 27-for-31 from the line, led by Jackson's 8-for-10. "I'll take it,'' he said of attempting a career-high 10 free throws. "I'm kind of upset with myself for missing those two, but I'll take eight from the line. Those are easy points. Gotta have 'em.''

With 14:26 left in the second half, Stony Brook's Dave Coley and Canisius' Jordan Heath were assessed technical fouls after the two got into a brief skirmish, and Canisius' Tyrel Edwards was ejected for leaving the bench. On the play, Heath (15 points) hung on the rim after a putback attempt over Coley (14 points). Coley shoved Heath's midsection and Heath retaliated with a push. Officials reviewed the tape before doling out punishment.

Billy Baron (22 points) hit two technical free throws for Canisius (3-1) and Jackson went 1-for-2 to put Stony Brook ahead 44-41. The kerfuffle seemed to ignite something in the Seawolves, who then went on a 14-2 run to make it 58-43 with 10:27 to play.

"I got everybody in a group and was like, 'Let's turn it up right now,' '' said Jackson, a captain. "It's just fuel to the fire. We started out great; now let's finish it right now.''

Added Stony Brook coach Steve Pikiell: "I was excited we had that kind of energy on the floor. When it was win time, we made big plays.''

Tommy Brenton made three nice plays during the 14-2 run. After a putback, he stole the inbounds pass and called timeout. On the ensuing possession, he made a layup on a nice pass from Jameel Warney. Brenton finished with nine points, 14 rebounds (including six of Stony Brook's 19 offensive rebounds), six assists and three steals.

Warney, a freshman, had a career- high 18 points, shot 7-for-14 and grabbed seven rebounds in his fifth college game. "Day by day, I'm maturing as a player,'' he said. "I'm being patient on the block and doing other things, like screening well and helping my team any way I can.''

Pikiell said he'd like to see Warney continue that maturation process and get himself more involved in the offense in the coming games. Sunday would be a good day to start.

"We can't celebrate for too long because we're 24 hours from playing a ranked team on the road,'' said Pikiell, a former two-year captain for UConn. "We have our work cut out for us.''