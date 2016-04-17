Brody Eastwood scores five to tie Stony Brook career mark of 175

Someone found a way to keep Brody Eastwood from scoring Saturday night. Just take him out of the game.

After the senior recorded his fifth goal to equal the Stony Brook career scoring record in the Seawolves’ 15-7 America East win over UMass Lowell, coach Jim Nagle replaced his starters in the fourth quarter at Lavalle Stadium.

That kept Eastwood from surpassing Jordan McBride, who had 175 goals from 2008-11.

“He’s getting untracked, and that’s pretty exciting for the team,” said Nagle, who added that Eastwood had regained his touch after a few sluggish games midway through the season.

“This is the time you want to be playing your best. So nothing really matters that happened. We’re trying to peak at the right time.”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The eighth-ranked Seawolves (10-3, 3-1) moved closer to securing an America East Tournament berth. After they were upset by Marist on Tuesday, Nagle didn’t have to remind his players about taking UMass Lowell (2-11, 0-5) lightly.

Nagle said the Seawolves “didn’t respect our opponent properly. You don’t really have to sell them because they remember the wound.”

With the hosts enjoying a 14-6 lead, Eastwood tied McBride’s record by putting in a shot over his shoulder from 6 yards with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Before I came here, I knew about Jordan and how good of a player he was,” Eastwood said. “To be [mentioned] under the same breath as him is a pretty big accomplishment. We just got to keep focusing on the team. We still have the whole season ahead of us.”

Eastwood can break the record at Binghamton next Sunday.

“It will be nice to get that one to get the monkey off the back, definitely,” he said.

Eastwood’s first two goals helped Stony Brook to a 3-1 advantage with 5:37 remaining in the first quarter before Matthew Balter scored the first of his two goals with 2:30 left.

Jay Lindsay won the ensuing faceoff and fed sophomore Tyler Anderson, a long-stick midfielder in for his defense. Anderson scored nine seconds later to stem the visitors’ momentum.

“There’s always a little bit of nerves coming down there because we don’t get to shoot that often,” Anderson said. “So it’s always fun watching the long poles score a goal. It gets the team hyped up.”

Anderson struck again for an 8-3 lead with 2:10 remaining in the second after goalie Zach Oliveri made two saves within a 29-second span.

“He bailed us out of a sticky situation,” Anderson said. “He found me on an outlet. That’s his goal.”

Stony Brook’s Chris Hughes and Alex Corpolongo had two goals apiece. Ryan Bitzer, Jake Sichenzia, Justin Pugal and Jeff Reh had one each.

Lowell’s Brandon Luitwieler scored twice. Jon Phillips, Keenan Koswin and Sean Tyrrell added one apiece.