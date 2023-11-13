Chuck Priore out as Stony Brook's football coach

Chuck Priore will not return as the Stony Brook football coach next season, the school announced Monday morning.

The Seawolves finished 0-10 this season after Saturday’s 38-20 loss to Albany.

“I am grateful to Chuck for his 18 years of dedication to Stony Brook University and to the countless young men whose lives he has impacted,” Stony Brook athletic director Shawn Heilbron said in a statement. “Under his direction, our program earned multiple playoff appearances while sending our first wave of players into the NFL.”

Stony Brook said it will conduct a national search for the program’s third head coach in its Division I history.

“As we embark upon this transition, the search for the next leader of our football program begins immediately,” Heilbron said.

The Seawolves announced that offensive coordinator Andrew Dresner will serve as interim head coach.

Priore finishes his Stony Brook career with a 97-101 record. He led the Seawolves to four FCS postseason berths in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018.

In 2011, he guided Stony Brook to its first postseason win with a 31-28 victory over Albany. The Seawolves claimed at least a share of four Big South Conference Championships (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) under Priore.

Priore also help to produce Stony Brook’s first NFL player when Will Tye joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

During his tenure, Priore coached 44 All-Americans, including Stony Brook Hall of Famer and former Riverhead High School star Miguel Maysonet, who was the runner-up for the Walter Payton Award in 2012.

Priore was twice named Big South Coach of the Year (2009, 2011), was named the AFCA Regional Coach of the Year in 2012 and was twice named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year Award (2011, 2012).